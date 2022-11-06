Rains lash plains, snowfall in upper reaches

Srinagar: Rains lashed the plains in Jammu and Kashmir, and while the upper reaches witnessed snowfall Saturday night while the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation during the next 24 hours.
The roads to the border towns of Tangdhar, Machil, and Keran in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have been temporarily closed because of the accumulation of snow on these routes.
MeT officials here said that the ski resort of Gulmarg in the Baramulla district received snowfall and temperatures across J&K are showing a downward trend.
The department predicted widespread light to moderate rain, snow, and thunderstorms over J&K in the next 24 hours.
Till Sunday morning, MeT officials said Srinagar received 26.1 mm of rainfall, Qazigund 16 mm, Pahalgam 14.3 mm, Kupwara 16.2 mm, Kokernag 11.4 mm, Gulmarg 16.8 mm, Jammu 16.2 mm, Banihal 24.8 mm, Batote 17.9 mm, Katra 17 mm, Bhaderwah 13.2 mm, and Kathua 10.2 mm.
They said the summer capital Srinagar recorded a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius against 5.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.7 degrees Celsius above normal. The MeT officials said that Gulmarg ski resort recorded a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius against 0.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 5.2 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius against 4.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that the mercury settled at 2.1 degrees Celsius in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam resort against 2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said another south Kashmir resort, Kokernag, recorded a low of 5.0 degrees Celsius against 6.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.2 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that in north Kashmir’s Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 5.2 degrees Celsius against 4.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said the winter capital Jammu recorded a low of 15.4 degrees Celsius against 16.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, normal for J&K’s winter capital.