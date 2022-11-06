Rains lash plains, snowfall in upper reaches

Srinagar: Rains lashed the plains in Jammu and Kashmir, and while the upper reaches witnessed snowfall Saturday night while the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation during the next 24 hours.

The roads to the border towns of Tangdhar, Machil, and Keran in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have been temporarily closed because of the accumulation of snow on these routes.

MeT officials here said that the ski resort of Gulmarg in the Baramulla district received snowfall and temperatures across J&K are showing a downward trend.