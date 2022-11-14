Rains lash plains, snowfall in upper reaches

Srinagar: The plains of J&K were lashed by rains while the upper reaches received fresh snowfall on Monday even as several border areas remained cut off from the rest of Kashmir due to accumulation of snow on the roads.

The Gulmarg ski resort was the coldest place in Kashmir.

The Meteorological Department predicted the same weather to prevail on Tuesday.

The rains and snowfall started on Sunday night and continued intermittently on Monday.