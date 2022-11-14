Rains lash plains, snowfall in upper reaches

Srinagar: The plains of J&K were lashed by rains while the upper reaches received fresh snowfall on Monday even as several border areas remained cut off from the rest of Kashmir due to accumulation of snow on the roads.
The Gulmarg ski resort was the coldest place in Kashmir.
The Meteorological Department predicted the same weather to prevail on Tuesday.
The rains and snowfall started on Sunday night and continued intermittently on Monday.
Most of the places and districts in north Kashmir and Budgam received heavy snowfall.
For Baramulla and Budgam, the snowfall was the first of the season.
In the Kupwara district, Handwara, Kralpora, and Pazipora received snowfall.
A similar situation prevailed in Tangmarg in the Baramulla district and Khan Sahab area of Budgam.
Several areas of Gulmarg were covered with a thick layer of snow post the heavy snowfall.
Around six inches of snow was recorded at Gulmarg in Baramulla.
The thickness of snow in the Gurez and Machil areas of north Kashmir was 12 inches.
Snowfall was also witnessed at Sadna Top, in Tangdhar.
Machil, Keran, Tangdhar, and Gurez roads were also closed due to snow accumulation.
Officials said that men and machinery would be pressed into service for the reopening of these roads.
Snowfall was also reported from the high-altitude areas of Ramban, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Doda, and Kathua districts.
The hill resorts of Patnitop, Sinthan, and Banihal could also receive snowfall, MeT officials said.
Apart from the hills, the plains of J&K also witnessed rains early Monday.
“Currently, weather in most parts of J&K is overcast with snowfall over higher reaches and rain in plains of J&K. Same weather is likely to prevail most parts of the day,” MeT officials said. “From November 15 to 18, weather is likely to be partly cloudy.”
They said from November 18 night to November 19, light to moderate rain and snow was expected in J&K.
“But there is no forecast of any major snow spell till November 20,” MeT officials said.
They said that Srinagar received 5.9 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am, Qazigund 2.8 mm, Pahalgam 12.2 mm, Kupwara 14.4 mm, Kokernag 1 mm, Gulmarg 16.8 mm (mainly snowfall), Jammu 11.3 mm, Banihal 18.2 mm, Batote 23.2 mm, Katra 13 mm, and Bhaderwah 7.2 mm.
The MeT officials said that Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius temperature against minus 3.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.1 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Srinagar recorded a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius against 0.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.2 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said Qazigund recorded a low of 4.5 degrees Celsius against minus 0.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.2 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that in Pahalgam the mercury settled at 0.6 degrees Celsius against minus 3.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.8 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that Kokernag recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius against 0.9 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.6 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that in Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 1.1 degrees Celsius against minus 1.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.6 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that Jammu recorded a low of 12.4 degrees Celsius against 10.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1 degree Celsius below normal.
They said that the mercury settled at minus 3 degrees Celsius, Leh witnessed a low of minus 4.1 degrees Celsius and Drass recorded a minimum of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius.