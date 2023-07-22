Rains trigger flash floods, landslides across J&K

Srinagar: Flash floods and landslides were witnessed across many districts of Jammu and Kashmir as heavy rains lashed J&K on Saturday.

As per the officials, all districts of J&K received widespread rains on Saturday with many districts witnessing mudslides, flash floods, and landslides.

There were reports of flash floods in Fakir Gujri area in the Srinagar outskirts. Reports of orchards and standing crops getting damaged due to flash floods were received from Kupwara.

The officials said that due to poor visibility, the chopper service to Amarnath Yatra was also halted temporarily.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted improvement in weather in Kashmir from Sunday forenoon.

They said that the weather would be cloudy, but there is no major activity predicted after Sunday afternoon.

However, the officials warned about more landslides and flash floods in Jammu region due to the prediction of heavy showers there on Saturday night.

Deputy Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that although the weather would improve from Sunday forenoon, J&K would generally witness isolated thundershowers till July 26.