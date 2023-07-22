Rains trigger flash floods, landslides across J&K

Srinagar: Flash floods and landslides were witnessed across many districts of Jammu and Kashmir as heavy rains lashed J&K on Saturday.
As per the officials, all districts of J&K received widespread rains on Saturday with many districts witnessing mudslides, flash floods, and landslides.
There were reports of flash floods in Fakir Gujri area in the Srinagar outskirts. Reports of orchards and standing crops getting damaged due to flash floods were received from Kupwara.
The officials said that due to poor visibility, the chopper service to Amarnath Yatra was also halted temporarily.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted improvement in weather in Kashmir from Sunday forenoon.
They said that the weather would be cloudy, but there is no major activity predicted after Sunday afternoon.
However, the officials warned about more landslides and flash floods in Jammu region due to the prediction of heavy showers there on Saturday night.
Deputy Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that although the weather would improve from Sunday forenoon, J&K would generally witness isolated thundershowers till July 26.
“Today, widespread rains were witnessed across all districts of J&K, which triggered landslides and flashfloods across many places, especially Doda and Kupwara. There have been heavy rains for the past two days, which triggered these activities. The next 24 hours are crucial as there is the chance of more landslides, mudslides, shooting stones, and flash floods. The same is predicted for the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, Srinagar-Leh National Highway, and the Mughal Road. People living in upper and middle reaches should be watchful and avoid unnecessary travel,” he said
Ahmad said that following continuous rains, the temperature was below normal but it would improve from Sunday.
As the temperature was below normal on Saturday, Srinagar recorded 22.5 degrees Celsius maximum temperature and a minimum of 19.4 degrees Celsius.
Jammu recorded 28.2 degree Celsius maximum temperature while the minimum temperature recorded was 26.3 degrees Celsius.
Leh recorded 21.6 degrees Celsius maximum and 10.5 degree Celsius minimum temperature.
As per the MeT, J&K would witness widespread light to moderate rain and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls over Kashmir and Jammu in the next 24 hours.