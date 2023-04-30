Raj Bhawan hosts celebrations | It’s a true reflection of PM’s vision: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was the true reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that hosting the celebration on the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at the Raj Bhawan on Sunday, the LG said, “’Mann Ki Baat’ has empowered the common man to become a key contributor in nation-building.”
He said that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was the voice of 140 crore countrymen.
“It echoes their aspirations, dreams, challenges, success, failure, resolve, and the new beginning. ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is deeply rooted in our spiritual and cultural traditions and its ideas and ideals,” the LG said.
He said that the PM, through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, had established an effective and two-way communication with the citizens and made the radio an integral part of every family.
“Dialogue is the soul of democracy. The direct communication between a statesman and citizens ensures that the foundation of democracy is strong, participation of citizens in governance is ensured, and their voice is at the centre of policies,” the LG said.
He highlighted the significant role played by ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme in strengthening the spirit of unity in diversity and ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.
“‘Mann Ki Baat’ since the beginning of October 2014 has touched every section of society and influenced behavioral change to shape a new social revolution. Mann Ki Baat is not only a powerful radio programme but it is also a source of inspiration to realise dreams and resolves of the society,” the LG said. He also inaugurated a photo exhibition to commemorate the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.
Eminent personalities, young achievers, sportspersons, recipients of Padma Shri and panchayat awards; national and J&K-level awardees; Self Help Group (SHG) members, citizens from across J&K who had been mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in previous editions of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ were special invitees at the event.