Raj Bhawan hosts celebrations | It’s a true reflection of PM’s vision: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was the true reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that hosting the celebration on the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at the Raj Bhawan on Sunday, the LG said, “’Mann Ki Baat’ has empowered the common man to become a key contributor in nation-building.”

He said that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was the voice of 140 crore countrymen.

“It echoes their aspirations, dreams, challenges, success, failure, resolve, and the new beginning. ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is deeply rooted in our spiritual and cultural traditions and its ideas and ideals,” the LG said.