Rajbagh Riverfront: Srinagar gets new recreation address

Srinagar: From illumination, cycling tracks, green spaces, plantation to the Wi-Fi connectivity, the Rajbagh Riverfront is turning into a vibrant go to place for recreation and relaxation.
Spanning over 6 km, the Rajbagh Riverfront boasts an array of attractions.
The newly constructed cycling tracks offer a unique opportunity for fitness enthusiasts and nature lovers to explore the area while enjoying breathtaking views of the river.
Along the promenade, visitors can soon find cozy cafes, ice-cream parlours, and a well-stocked library which will come up in the coming days, providing a perfect setting for leisurely strolls, social gatherings, and quiet reading sessions.
The underground drainage network and parking spaces, both on street as well as off street have been made while long walking and cycling spaces have been built.
The green spaces, sitting spaces, along with carefully designed lighting and illumination has been done, which gives a different feel altogether.
Besides, Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) has also taken up the project of water-transport and Jhelum cruise for the purpose of both public transport and leisure.
CEO SSCL, Athar Aamir Khan told Greater Kashmir that the G20 event was a big international event and an opportunity to showcase the beauty, culture, traditions and hospitality of the city.
“Ahead of the G20 meet, we have been able to complete the projects. Rajbagh Jhelum Riverfront was one of the important projects,” he said.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Chief Engineer, Srinagar Smart City Project, Iftikhar Kakroo said that the Rajbagh Riverfront had gone through a major transformation and the main attractions of the Jhelum Riverfront were cycling tracks, cafes, ice-cream parlours, and selfie points.
“Illumination, plantation, green spaces, Wi-Fi connectivity, massive landscaping, upgradation of road, ramps, and walkways have been added to the riverfront. There will be coffee shops, furniture, ice-cream parlours, and a library so that people can enjoy,” Kakroo said.
He said that the Rajbagh Riverfront had been developed aesthetically.
Locals have warmly welcomed the development, recognising the long-awaited positive change it brings.
Altaf Ahmad of Srinagar expressed his satisfaction with the transformation, emphasising the Rajbagh Riverfront beauty added to the area.
He urged the government to continue focusing on the city’s development, transforming it into a vibrant and thriving place for residents and visitors alike.
Tanveer Farooq, a college student, lauded the government’s efforts, highlighting the natural resources of the city.
He pointed out that Srinagar’s abundant water bodies set it apart from other artificially developed places in other countries.
“Proper attention to these resources will contribute to the city’s overall progress and make it an even more desirable destination,” Farooq said.