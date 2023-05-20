Rajbagh Riverfront: Srinagar gets new recreation address

Srinagar: From illumination, cycling tracks, green spaces, plantation to the Wi-Fi connectivity, the Rajbagh Riverfront is turning into a vibrant go to place for recreation and relaxation.

Spanning over 6 km, the Rajbagh Riverfront boasts an array of attractions.

The newly constructed cycling tracks offer a unique opportunity for fitness enthusiasts and nature lovers to explore the area while enjoying breathtaking views of the river.

Along the promenade, visitors can soon find cozy cafes, ice-cream parlours, and a well-stocked library which will come up in the coming days, providing a perfect setting for leisurely strolls, social gatherings, and quiet reading sessions.