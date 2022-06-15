Rajnath Singh arriving for 2-Day J&K visit today

Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be arriving in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for a two-day visit on Thursday and he will be interacting with troops, besides chairing a meeting of Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports (JIM&WS) at Pahalgam in Anantnag district.

Sources in the Defence establishment told Greater Kashmir that Rajnath Singh will be flown directly to Baramulla in north Kashmir from New Delhi on Thursday morning.

He will interact with troops and will attend the ‘bada khana’ ceremony. He will also likely visit some forward post for interaction with troops, besides in the hinterland in Baramulla.