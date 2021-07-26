Rajnath Singh pays tributes

New Delhi: Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior Indian military officers paid homage to the fallen heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Singh laid a wreath in the honour of the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation during India’s victory in ‘Operation Vijay’ in 1999, also known as Kargil conflict.

In his message in the visitors’ book at the National War Memorial, Singh recalled the valour of the bravehearts of the Kargil conflict, saying that nation will never forget the sacrifice made by the gallant heroes of Indian Armed Forces.

He added that the grateful nation will always be indebted to their courage and continue to follow their ideals.