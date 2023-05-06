Rajnath Singh visits Rajouri; reviews security situation, defence preparedness along LoC

Jammu/Rajouri: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Saturday reassured the soldiers that the entire nation was with them in their resolve to hunt down the terrorists and flush out terrorism and motivated them to continue working with same valour and zeal.
He asserted that the nation felt secure because of “unmatched courage, commitment and constant vigil of army soldiers in difficult areas.”
The Defence Minister stated this, while interacting with the soldiers during his visit to the army base camp in Rajouri, where he arrived this morning along with the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army Chief General Manoj Pande.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh earlier reached Jammu this morning on a day-long visit to take stock of the security situation along borders amid ongoing anti-terrorist operation in Kandi forests of Rajouri district.
At the Technical airport, Jammu, he was received by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other senior officers of army and civil administration. His visit came a day after five soldiers, including elite para commandos, were killed by terrorists in the Kandi forest area.
From Jammu Technical airport, he straightaway flew to Rajouri. After interacting with the soldiers there and a brief meeting in Rajouri aimed at reviewing the security situation, he left for the union capital from Jammu in the afternoon along with LG Sinha and General Pande.
“Defence Minister took stock of the operational preparedness of the Indian army and the security situation along the border during his visit to the army base camp in Rajouri. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi were present during the review meeting,” said an official statement.
It mentioned that the Defence Minister interacted with the soldiers and commended their valour and zeal while operating in challenging situations. He asserted, “The nation feels secure because of the unmatched courage, commitment and constant vigil of the soldiers of the Indian army in difficult areas.” He motivated them to continue working with the same dedication and bravery, stating, “The government and the people of the country are with the armed forces always.”
Officials stated that General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi and field commanders briefed the Defence Minister on the ongoing operation against the terrorists in the Kandi forest and other areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts. Security briefing continued for 40 minutes.
During his interaction with the soldiers and later in the review meeting, the Defence Minister was, reportedly, assertive in his approach that the terrorists involved “will be hunted down, come what may. Anybody trying to disrupt peace in J&K will not be spared.” “Keep your spirits up, you will be successful in your mission,” was his message to soldiers.
In the ongoing operation against the terrorists, the Army killed one terrorist earlier in the day while another was reported to have been injured.
Rajnath Singh also paid homage to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service to the nation in Rajouri on May 5, 2023. “Their sacrifice will never be forgotten,” he said.
Later on his official Twitter handle, he tweeted, “Visited the army base camp in Rajouri, J&K today. Reviewed the operational capabilities and security situation along the border. Also, interacted with the brave soldiers of the Indian army. India salutes their devotion towards protecting our motherland.”
“At 11.00 am, the Chief of Army Staff arrived; the Defence Minister arrived at 11.15 am. They straightway went to Rajouri. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Divisional Commissioner Jammu were also on board with them (in the chopper). He met the troops there; interacted with them; reviewed security in Rajouri. The Defence Minister came back (to Jammu) in the afternoon and went back to New Delhi along with the LG Sinha and the Army Chief,” PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand informed Greater Kashmir.