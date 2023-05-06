Rajnath Singh visits Rajouri; reviews security situation, defence preparedness along LoC

Jammu/Rajouri: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Saturday reassured the soldiers that the entire nation was with them in their resolve to hunt down the terrorists and flush out terrorism and motivated them to continue working with same valour and zeal.

He asserted that the nation felt secure because of “unmatched courage, commitment and constant vigil of army soldiers in difficult areas.”

The Defence Minister stated this, while interacting with the soldiers during his visit to the army base camp in Rajouri, where he arrived this morning along with the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army Chief General Manoj Pande.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh earlier reached Jammu this morning on a day-long visit to take stock of the security situation along borders amid ongoing anti-terrorist operation in Kandi forests of Rajouri district.

At the Technical airport, Jammu, he was received by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other senior officers of army and civil administration. His visit came a day after five soldiers, including elite para commandos, were killed by terrorists in the Kandi forest area.