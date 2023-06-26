Rajnath visits BJP office; deliberates on J&K affairs

Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Monday held deliberations with senior J&K BJP leaders to get “a fair idea about the party’s affairs, thorny issues and other critical aspects.”

“The deliberations were a part of internal assessment exercise wherein the senior leaders apprised the Defence Minister about the issues being confronted by the party. The dignitary (Rajnath) took stock of the party affairs in J&K and received feedback on crucial aspects,” party sources said about the meeting.

They asserted that the meeting provided an opportunity to UT leaders to air their concerns and seek guidelines from the national leadership.