RAJOURI ENCOUNTER | 2 army soldiers injured; operation continues

Rajouri: Two army personnel sustained injuries in an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in the forest area of Soom, Broh villages in Rajouri district on Tuesday.

The encounter started on Monday evening after contact was established between the search team of security forces and terrorists during an anti-terror operation that was launched in the morning (Monday) following reports of suspicious movement in the area. Broh, Soom villages are located in Rajouri district hinterland and fall under the jurisdiction of Kalakote police station.

Officials said that the joint teams of Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF laid a cordon in the area on Monday morning and launched searches over suspicion of the presence of terrorists.

Search operation continued throughout the day on Monday amid gunshots, which were termed as 'speculative firing' by forces.