RAJOURI ENCOUNTER | 2 army soldiers injured; operation continues

Rajouri: Two army personnel sustained injuries in an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in the forest area of Soom, Broh villages in Rajouri district on Tuesday.
The encounter started on Monday evening after contact was established between the search team of security forces and terrorists during an anti-terror operation that was launched in the morning (Monday) following reports of suspicious movement in the area. Broh, Soom villages are located in Rajouri district hinterland and fall under the jurisdiction of Kalakote police station.
Officials said that the joint teams of Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF laid a cordon in the area on Monday morning and launched searches over suspicion of the presence of terrorists.
Search operation continued throughout the day on Monday amid gunshots, which were termed as 'speculative firing' by forces.
Meanwhile, late Monday evening, officials said, search teams of security forces were fired upon by terrorists from inside the forest which was retaliated and this led to exchange of gunfire.
“Fierce gunfight continued in the area during the intervening night of October 2 and 3 and two army personnel received injuries. They were evacuated to army hospital in Rajouri,” officials said.
Condition of both was said to be stable.
On Tuesday, intermittent firing could be heard from the area while more reinforcement was sent to continue the operation.
Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh also reached the site on Tuesday and supervised the operation.
Official sources said that besides the encounter site, intense searches were going on in an area spread in several kilometres while four villages were directly under the coverage of the operation.
They said that Indian Army, Police and other forces were jointly carrying out the operation.
“Timely and accurate intelligence led to tracking of terrorists and the operation is being conducted in difficult terrain, therefore it is being done very deliberately to avoid collateral damage,” they said, adding that the civilian population was extending full support in the operation.