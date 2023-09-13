Rajouri Encounter: Day 2 | Another trapped terrorist killed

Rajouri: Fierce gunbattle between security forces and terrorists came to an end at Narla Bambal village of Rajouri after the second terrorist trapped in cordon was killed on Wednesday.

During the encounter, two terrorists were killed; an army soldier and an army dog also laid down their lives while four security personnel, including an SPO, were injured.

Officials said that both the eliminated terrorists were suspected to be “Pakistani foreign terrorists of hardcore nature.” Following the operation, war-like arms, ammunition were also seized.

This encounter started on Tuesday afternoon during a joint Cordon and Search Operation of forces in remote Narla village of Rajouri about 80 kilometres from district headquarters.

When a joint search team of security forces was on job and it came under heavy fire from hiding terrorists and thus ensued an encounter.