Rajouri Encounter: Day 2 | Another trapped terrorist killed

Rajouri: Fierce gunbattle between security forces and terrorists came to an end at Narla Bambal village of Rajouri after the second terrorist trapped in cordon was killed on Wednesday.
During the encounter, two terrorists were killed; an army soldier and an army dog also laid down their lives while four security personnel, including an SPO, were injured.
Officials said that both the eliminated terrorists were suspected to be “Pakistani foreign terrorists of hardcore nature.” Following the operation, war-like arms, ammunition were also seized.
This encounter started on Tuesday afternoon during a joint Cordon and Search Operation of forces in remote Narla village of Rajouri about 80 kilometres from district headquarters.
When a joint search team of security forces was on job and it came under heavy fire from hiding terrorists and thus ensued an encounter.
One terrorist was eliminated on Tuesday evening while an army soldier identified as Ravi Kumar from Kishtwar also lost his life whereas two other army soldiers and a Special Police Officer (SPO) were injured.
The area, official sources said, remained under tight cordon last night. The intermittent firing continued however the other terrorists present in the village forest did not fire.
However, on Wednesday morning, official sources said, exchange of fire between one terrorist and security forces resumed and it continued for hours together after which he (second terrorist) was also eliminated.
Bodies of both the terrorists were retrieved by security forces besides war-like arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession. Recoveries included two AK rifles, bullets and eatables, besides incriminating material.
Police, later on, took possession of bodies of both the eliminated terrorists for further legal formalities and burial.
With the killing of both the terrorists, officials said, the encounter came to an end. However, deployment of forces on precautionary grounds for area domination has been made in the area.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Rajouri Poonch range, Haseeb Mughal confirmed that bodies of both the terrorists were recovered along with arms and ammunition.