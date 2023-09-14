RAJOURI ENCOUNTER | Kishtwar bids emotional adieu to son of the soil

Ramban: Hundreds of people came out in Kishtwar on Thursday to bid an emotional adieu to son of the soil Rifleman Ravi Kumar, who was killed in an encounter in Rajouri on Tuesday.
The mortal remains of soldier Ravi Kumar were brought to his native village Vasnauti, Kaligarh Kishtwar on Wednesday night by road.
This morning, his mortal remains, draped in tricolour in a decorated vehicle, were brought to cremation ground on the embankment of river Chenab at Hasti in a procession in which hundreds of people participated.
Mourners in the procession were raising slogans “Ravi Kumar Amar Rahay.” They also raised anti Pakistan slogans during the funeral procession.
At the cremation ground, a ceremonial guard of honour amid gun salutes was presented by the army. Wreath laying ceremony was attended by Army Brigadier, SSP, DDC and other senior police and civil administration officers and officials besides prominent citizens.
Soldier Ravi Kumar was killed in an encounter with terrorists in border district Rajouri of Jammu province on Tuesday. He was a part of counter insurgency force Rashtriya Rifles (RR).
Two terrorists were also gunned down by the forces.
A large number of people, including young and old, gathered to pay tributes to the brave-heart in Kishtwar and joined the funeral procession. A pall of gloom descended on the Kishtwar town as his last rites were being performed.