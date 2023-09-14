RAJOURI ENCOUNTER | Kishtwar bids emotional adieu to son of the soil

Ramban: Hundreds of people came out in Kishtwar on Thursday to bid an emotional adieu to son of the soil Rifleman Ravi Kumar, who was killed in an encounter in Rajouri on Tuesday.

The mortal remains of soldier Ravi Kumar were brought to his native village Vasnauti, Kaligarh Kishtwar on Wednesday night by road.

This morning, his mortal remains, draped in tricolour in a decorated vehicle, were brought to cremation ground on the embankment of river Chenab at Hasti in a procession in which hundreds of people participated.

Mourners in the procession were raising slogans “Ravi Kumar Amar Rahay.” They also raised anti Pakistan slogans during the funeral procession.