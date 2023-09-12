Rajouri encounter | Terrorist, soldier killed; 3 security personnel injured

Rajouri: An unidentified terrorist and an army soldier were killed while three security personnel were injured in an encounter that broke out in remote Narla village of Rajouri district on Tuesday evening.

The injured security personnel included a Special Police Officer (SPO) and two army soldiers.

The encounter started after terrorists hiding in a forest attacked a joint search team of army and police.

Official sources said that a suspicious movement of two to three terrorists was reported two days ago in Sujani Gala area of Teryath police post jurisdiction in Rajouri district after which a special operation was launched jointly by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian army and this movement was being followed.

On Monday evening, official sources said, an ambush team of the army also resorted to speculative firing after noticing some suspicious movement in the area between Narla and Sujani Gala. Searches were launched at the site after a bag was recovered from there.