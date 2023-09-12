Rajouri encounter | Terrorist, soldier killed; 3 security personnel injured

Rajouri: An unidentified terrorist and an army soldier were killed while three security personnel were injured in an encounter that broke out in remote Narla village of Rajouri district on Tuesday evening.
The injured security personnel included a Special Police Officer (SPO) and two army soldiers.
The encounter started after terrorists hiding in a forest attacked a joint search team of army and police.
Official sources said that a suspicious movement of two to three terrorists was reported two days ago in Sujani Gala area of Teryath police post jurisdiction in Rajouri district after which a special operation was launched jointly by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian army and this movement was being followed.
On Monday evening, official sources said, an ambush team of the army also resorted to speculative firing after noticing some suspicious movement in the area between Narla and Sujani Gala. Searches were launched at the site after a bag was recovered from there.
The bag, official sources said, belonged to terrorists as some electronic gadgets, some eatables, medicines and clothes were recovered from it. Recovery of this material authenticated that bag belonged to terrorists present in the area, sources added.
Late Monday afternoon, official sources said, a joint team of Indian army and SOG along with team of Teryath police post was carrying out search operation in dense forest in Narla village when terrorists hiding there and believed to be two to three in number, opened fire on search team and also lobbed grenades.
The fire by terrorists was retaliated by search teams which led to an encounter and a fierce gunfight started.
“One unidentified terrorist has so far been eliminated in this encounter and his body is also in the visible range,” the sources said, adding that one or two more terrorists could be hiding in the area where the operation was going on.
Official sources further confirmed that an army soldier got injured in a gunfight who later succumbed to his injuries.
“Two other army soldiers and an SPO of Jammu and Kashmir Police have received injuries in the encounter so far and all the injured personnel are being rushed to Army’s General Hospital in Rajouri,” they said.
Condition of the trio is stated to be out of danger.
Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police in Jammu zone confirmed killing of one terrorist in the encounter so far, adding that one army soldier also attained martyrdom.
He said that two army soldiers and an SPO were injured.
ARMY DOG SAVES HANDLER
The Indian Army on Tuesday said that one of its dogs saved the life of her handler during an ongoing encounter in Narla village.
The brave army dog, however, laid down her life in the encounter.
“Indian army dog Kent was at the forefront of the operation and leading a column of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists. It came down under heavy hostile fire,” said PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.
He informed that while shielding her handler, Kent laid down own life in the best traditions of the Indian army.
A Labrador female dog was six-years old.