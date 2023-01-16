RAJOURI GRENADE ATTACK | Chargesheet filed against 2 LeT terror associates

“The chargesheet has been filed before the court of 3rd Additional Sessions Judge Jammu," Police said. “The chargesheet has been filed against two accused, Altaf Hussain Shah, son of Qadir Shah of Draj, Koteranka, Rajouri and an absconding accused Muhammad Qasim alias Suleiman, son of Muhammad Shafi of Angrala Mahore, Reasi, presently in PoK.”

Police said that the accused lobbed a grenade in the house of Romesh Singh, son of Lal Chand of Khandli Chowk Rajouri on August 12 and due to the explosion, a three-year-old child Veer Singh, son of Jasbir Singh of Khandli Chowk died and several others were injured.

The injured included Romesh Singh, son of Lal Chand, Jasbir Singh, son of Romesh Singh, Siya Devi, wife of Romesh Singh, Arjun Singh, son of Kulbhir Singh, Balbir Singh, son of Romesh Singh, and Karan Singh, son of Balbir Singh, all residents of Khandli Chowk. Police said that the accused were associated with the LeT and the investigation had exposed the links of terror network in J&K and PoK.