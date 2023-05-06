Rajouri gunfight on | 1 terrorist killed, another likely injured: Army

Rajouri: The Army Saturday stated to have eliminated a terrorist during an ongoing encounter in Kesari Hill area of Kandi in Rajouri district. It said that another terrorist was also “likely to be injured” in the ongoing gun-battle in the area.
Body of the killed terrorist was also retrieved from the forests by forces after which a post mortem examination was conducted.
This encounter started on Friday morning when contact was established between forces and terrorists during a cordon in Kesari Hill area, falling under Kandi police station of Rajouri district.
In the exchange of gunfire, six army personnel from Indian army’s elite Special Forces, including a Major-rank officer, were injured. Five of the injured personnel succumbed to their injuries while the officer was under treatment in army command hospital.
Soon after the exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists, heavy reinforcement was rushed and around ten square kilometers area in and around Kesari Hill was cordoned by Indian army and Jammu and Kashmir Police along with CRPF.
The army, in an official statement, issued on Saturday morning, said that after the initial gunfight on Friday morning, the contact again was established with the terrorists at around 01:15 am on May 6.
In another statement issued later, the army, while terming the operation as "Operation Trinetra", said, "In the ongoing joint operation in Kandi forests, Indian army in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF at approximately 7.00 am, the cordon while closing in spotted and pinned down the terrorists."
"In the ensuing gunbattle, one terrorist has been neutralised and one terrorist is likely to be injured," the army added. Army further said that the recoveries made from the terrorist included one AK56 rifle; four AK 56 magazines; fifty six bullets; one 9mm pistol with magazine; three grenades and one ammunition pouch. Meanwhile Operation Trinetra was going on in the area with no fresh reports of gunfight.
“The identity of the neutralised terrorist is being ascertained,” the army said.