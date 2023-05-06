Rajouri gunfight on | 1 terrorist killed, another likely injured: Army

Rajouri: The Army Saturday stated to have eliminated a terrorist during an ongoing encounter in Kesari Hill area of Kandi in Rajouri district. It said that another terrorist was also “likely to be injured” in the ongoing gun-battle in the area.

Body of the killed terrorist was also retrieved from the forests by forces after which a post mortem examination was conducted.

This encounter started on Friday morning when contact was established between forces and terrorists during a cordon in Kesari Hill area, falling under Kandi police station of Rajouri district.

In the exchange of gunfire, six army personnel from Indian army’s elite Special Forces, including a Major-rank officer, were injured. Five of the injured personnel succumbed to their injuries while the officer was under treatment in army command hospital.