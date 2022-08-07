Rajouri landslide| Jal Shakti employee dies; 2 injured

Officials said that the villagers from the area rushed to the site of the incident and pulled out all three trapped under the debris.

However, one of them was found lying dead while the other two persons were in an injured condition. They were immediately taken to Sub District Hospital Darhal and later referred to Government Medical College and Associated Hospital (GMC&AH) Rajouri.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Shabir, son of Muhammad Alam of Simbli while the injured included Muhammad Shabir, son of Sain Ahmad, and Shamsheer Ahmad, son of Fateh Muhammad.