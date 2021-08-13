Rajouri observes bandh, protest rally taken out

Rajouri: A peaceful bandh was observed in Rajouri town on Friday as majority of business establishments remained closed in protest against the militant attack on the house of BJP’s Mandal president, leaving a minor boy dead and six others of the family injured.

Later in the day, the people took out a protest rally and sat on dharna at Panja Chowk Rajouri.

Bandh call was given by Sanatan Dharam Sabha Rajouri late Thursday evening following the attack. Various social and religious organisations had supported the bandh call.

Majority of the business establishments of Rajouri town remained closed as a mark of protest against this attack.

In the afternoon, a large number of people assembled at Khandli bridge of Rajouri town and started a protest march towards the main town.

The protesters, after marching for over four kilometres, reached Panja Chowk where they sat on protest dharna, raising slogans against government authorities and security forces.

They said that in the recent times, repeated incidents of similar nature took place in Rajouri district which also included a gruesome murder at Chakli.

They further said that earlier a grenade explosion had taken place at Kote Dhara temple in which the compound of the temple was damaged.

“We are witnessing a surge in militancy related incidents in Rajouri district which is a serious cause of concern. But there seem to be major loopholes in the security setup which should be plugged in immediately," the protesters demanded.

They also demanded strengthening of VDCs in Rajouri district in order to give a boost to counter insurgency operations.

The District Magistrate Rajouri Rajesh K Shavan and Superintendent of Police Sheema N Qasba later interacted with the people and assured them to address all issues raised by them after which protest was called off.