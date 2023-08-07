Rajouri operation enters 3rd day; searches on

Rajouri: Security forces Monday conducted searches in Gundha and adjoining villages as an anti-terror operation continued for the third consecutive day in Rajouri district. The operation was launched after an encounter broke out on Saturday in Gundha village of Khawas, when the contact of an operational team of police assisted by VDC members was established with terrorists.

Reinforcement of army, police and CRPF was later rushed to the spot and operation was carried out.

One terrorist was killed in the exchange of fire on Saturday evening whose body was also retrieved and recovery was made from his possession.

Operation, however, continued to track other terrorist(s), believed to be one to two in number, hiding in forest areas.

The officials said that the joint teams conducted searches in Gundha and adjoining villages besides the forest area.

The officials further said that an intense search operation was going on in the entire area of Gundha and adjoining villages with senior officers monitoring the progress of the operation.