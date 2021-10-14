Rajouri-Poonch Highway closed

Mendhar: Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway was closed for vehicular traffic after a fresh encounter broke out in Bhata Dhurian area of Mendhar sub division late Thursday evening.

Officials said that the fresh encounter broke out in Bhata Dhurian forest, located a few kilometres from highway.

“The vehicular traffic has been suspended on the highway between Bhimber Gali and Surankote. At some places, the traffic has been diverted," said officials.

“Vehicular traffic on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway has been suspended between Bhimber Gali and Surankote amid ongoing anti-militancy operation in Bhata Dhurian, Mendhar,” Deputy SP Traffic Aftab Shah said.