Rajouri terror attack injured succumbs; toll rises to 7

Rajouri: The death toll in the terror attack in Dangri village of Rajouri rose to seven as one of the injured succumbed to his injuries during treatment in Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu on Sunday.
The deceased was the younger brother of Deepak Sharma, who had earlier died on the spot during this carnage.
Heartrending emotional scenes marked his last rites, which were performed in the cremation ground Dangri in the presence of thousands of people, belonging to different strata of the society, who had gathered to extend solidarity to the distraught family, which lost its both sons in carnage.
The deceased Prince Sharma, 26, son of Rajinder Sharma, resident of Dangri had received bullets in his abdomen during the terror attack on the evening of January 1 after which he was hospitalised in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.
There he remained under treatment till January 4, 2023 when he was airlifted to GMC Jammu. However, his condition did not show any improvement during the last three days and it was deteriorating with each passing day.
Finally, Prince, who was on ventilator support, succumbed this morning at around 5 am after which his body was brought to his native village. His mortal remains reached Dangri village at around 2 pm. At his house, thousands of people had gathered to pay tributes to him and to be part of his last rites.
Member Parliament Jammu Poonch Lok Sabha constituency, Jugal Kishore Sharma, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal, Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Aslam were also present in the house of the deceased.
Around 4.20 pm, his mortal remains in a procession were taken to the cremation ground Dangri where they were consigned to flames. Heart-wrenching scenes at the cremation ground left everyone present there to bid final adieu to the terror victim, teary-eyed.
On the other hand, the ashes of three deceased viz., Satish Kumar Sharma, Parshotam Lal, Shishu Pal Sharma, who too had died in the terror attack on January 1, were taken to Haridwar from Dangri this morning for immersion in the holy Ganges.
Body ashes of other three deceased namely Deepak Sharma, Samiksha Sharma and Vihan Sharma will be taken to Haridwar later this week.