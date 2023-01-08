Rajouri terror attack injured succumbs; toll rises to 7

Rajouri: The death toll in the terror attack in Dangri village of Rajouri rose to seven as one of the injured succumbed to his injuries during treatment in Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu on Sunday.

The deceased was the younger brother of Deepak Sharma, who had earlier died on the spot during this carnage.

Heartrending emotional scenes marked his last rites, which were performed in the cremation ground Dangri in the presence of thousands of people, belonging to different strata of the society, who had gathered to extend solidarity to the distraught family, which lost its both sons in carnage.

The deceased Prince Sharma, 26, son of Rajinder Sharma, resident of Dangri had received bullets in his abdomen during the terror attack on the evening of January 1 after which he was hospitalised in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.

There he remained under treatment till January 4, 2023 when he was airlifted to GMC Jammu. However, his condition did not show any improvement during the last three days and it was deteriorating with each passing day.