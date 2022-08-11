RAJOURI TERROR INCIDENT | First major attack on Army facility since 2018

Srinagar: The Pargal Rajouri suicide attack on Thursday was the first major terrorist attack on an Army facility in Jammu and Kashmir since February 2018.

On February 10, 2018, Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists carried out a pre-dawn attack on an Army camp in Sunjuwan, Jammu.

Six soldiers, three attackers, and a civilian were killed and 20 others injured including 14 soldiers, five women, and children.

The attack was described as one of the worst since the 2016 Uri attack.

In a similar terror attack in 2016, 18 soldiers were killed in action in Uri.

Thursday’s attack also comes just a day after the Police averted a major tragedy by recovering a 25 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.