RAJOURI TERROR INCIDENT | First major attack on Army facility since 2018

Srinagar: The Pargal Rajouri suicide attack on Thursday was the first major terrorist attack on an Army facility in Jammu and Kashmir since February 2018.
On February 10, 2018, Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists carried out a pre-dawn attack on an Army camp in Sunjuwan, Jammu.
Six soldiers, three attackers, and a civilian were killed and 20 others injured including 14 soldiers, five women, and children.
The attack was described as one of the worst since the 2016 Uri attack.
In a similar terror attack in 2016, 18 soldiers were killed in action in Uri.
Thursday’s attack also comes just a day after the Police averted a major tragedy by recovering a 25 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
TIMELINE OF MAJOR ATTACKS IN J&K
August 26, 2017: Three Jaish terrorists stormed District Police Lines Pulwama, killing eight security forces personnel before the assailants were shot dead.
November 29, 2016: Three terrorists storm the Army Artillery Camp at Nagrota in Jammu, killing seven soldiers, before the assailants were eliminated.
September 18, 2016: Four Pakistani terrorists stormed an Army camp at Uri in Baramulla district, killing 18 soldiers, most of them while they were asleep. The assailants were also killed. The incident led to reprisal surgical strikes inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir by the Indian Army.
June 25, 2016: Terrorists open indiscriminate fire on a CRPF bus, killing eight soldiers at Pampore on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
June 3, 2016: Terrorists target a CRPF bus at Pampore, killing two personnel before taking refuge in a government building. A two-day gunfight ended with the killing of three soldiers including two officers and the two assailants. One civilian was also killed.
December 5, 2014: Six heavily-armed terrorists stormed an Army camp at Mohra in Uri. Ten soldiers were killed in the gunfight with the intruders, who were all shot dead.
June 24, 2013: Terrorists ambush a bus carrying unarmed Army personnel at Hyderpora in Srinagar. Eight soldiers were killed in the attack.
July 19, 2008: Ten soldiers were killed when terrorists triggered an IED planted by the roadside at Narbal on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway on the outskirts of the city.
= November 2, 2005: A suicide bomber blew up his car at Nowgam near the private residence of the then chief minister, Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, killing three policemen and six civilians.
July 20, 2005: A suicide car bomber blew up his vehicle by ramming it into a vehicle of security forces. Three security force personnel and two civilians were killed.
= June 24, 2005: Nine Army men were killed in a car bomb triggered by terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar.
August 4, 2004: Nine CRPF men were killed in a terrorist attack on their camp at Rajbagh in Srinagar. One terrorist was also killed in retaliatory action.
April 8, 2004: Eleven persons were killed in a grenade attack by terrorists on a PDP rally at Uri in Baramulla district. The PDP was demanding the opening of the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad Road.
July 22, 2003: Eight soldiers, including a Brigadier, were killed in a terrorist attack on their camp at Akhnoor. Several other senior Army officers sustained injuries in the attack.
June 28, 2003: Twelve soldiers, including an officer, were killed in a suicide attack by terrorists on Sunjuwan Army camp. Two terrorists were neutralised.
May 14, 2002: In one of the biggest strikes on an Army installation, 36 persons were killed by three terrorists who stormed the Kaluchak Army Cantonment in Jammu. The assailants were also killed.
November 17, 2001: Terrorists storm a security forces base in Ramban (then part of Doda district), killing 10 security forces. Four terrorists were also killed.
October 1, 2001: Terrorists trigger a car bomb outside the old Legislative Assembly Complex in Srinagar. At least 38 persons were killed while three assailants were also eliminated.
August 10, 2000: Terrorists hurled a grenade at Residency Road in Srinagar. As the security officials assembled at the spot, they triggered a car bomb, killing 11 persons and a photojournalist.
April 19, 2000: The “human bomb” was used for the first time in the Kashmir insurgency. Two soldiers were killed in the suicide car bomb at the Army Headquarters in the Badami Bagh area in Srinagar.
November 3, 1999: Terrorists storm the Badami Bagh Army Headquarters, killing 10 soldiers including Defence Public Relations Officer Major Purshottam.
