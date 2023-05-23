Rajouri’s Dr Iram sees her UPSC dream come true

Rajouri: It was a dream come true for Dr Iram Chowdhury of Darhal, Rajouri, who wanted to crack the prestigious UPSC exam. Iram, who completed her MBBS in 2020, wanted to qualify the prestigious UPSC exam, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.
“I am overwhelmed and joyous over the success,” she said. “I wanted to serve my society as a civil servant. Now I will be able to do so.”
Daughter of Nisar Ahmad and Shamim Akhter, Dr Iram hails from remote Leeran village of Darhal, Rajouri.
The family presently lives in Jammu.
Ahmad, a retired Executive Engineer of the Power Development Department (PDD), said that his daughter dreamt of qualifying the UPSC exam and after completing her MBBS course, she started preparing for the UPSC exams.
He said that the family fully supported her and motivated her to follow her dream. "She started self-study as preparation for civil studies and we fully supported her and now she has qualified the UPSC exam,” Ahmad said.