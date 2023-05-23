Rajouri’s Dr Iram sees her UPSC dream come true

Rajouri: It was a dream come true for Dr Iram Chowdhury of Darhal, Rajouri, who wanted to crack the prestigious UPSC exam. Iram, who completed her MBBS in 2020, wanted to qualify the prestigious UPSC exam, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

“I am overwhelmed and joyous over the success,” she said. “I wanted to serve my society as a civil servant. Now I will be able to do so.”

Daughter of Nisar Ahmad and Shamim Akhter, Dr Iram hails from remote Leeran village of Darhal, Rajouri.

The family presently lives in Jammu.