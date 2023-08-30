Raksha Bandhan celebrated across J&K with communal harmony

Srinagar: Communal harmony was on display at the public celebration of Raksha Bandhan festival in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people including local Kashmiris visited the historic Shankaracharya Temple here on the occasion of the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

The people both Hindus and Muslims were seen outside the famous temple located atop the hill close to Dal Lake.

Women in large numbers were seen tying Rakhi even on wrists of security personnel around Shankaracharya Temple.

The children of SoS Children's Village of India, Srinagar, celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, here.