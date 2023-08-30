Raksha Bandhan celebrated across J&K with communal harmony

Srinagar: Communal harmony was on display at the public celebration of Raksha Bandhan festival in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
Hundreds of people including local Kashmiris visited the historic Shankaracharya Temple here on the occasion of the festival of Raksha Bandhan.
The people both Hindus and Muslims were seen outside the famous temple located atop the hill close to Dal Lake.
Women in large numbers were seen tying Rakhi even on wrists of security personnel around Shankaracharya Temple.
The children of SoS Children's Village of India, Srinagar, celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, here.
Six children from three clusters of Family Strengthening Programme accompanied by three caregivers and two programme persons tied their ‘Rakhi’ of love to Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.
On the occasion, Bidhuri shared sweets and jolly moments with the children and wished them a prosperous and promising future.
SoS Children's Village of India is an NGO providing children, without parental care or at the risk of losing it, a value chain of quality care services that go beyond childcare alone, ensuring wholesome child development.
Carrying forward a practice that has become a custom for Raksha Bandhan every year, local women at Churanda village in Uri sector on the Line of Control (LoC) turned out in large numbers to celebrate the eternal sibling bond with Army personnel.
The Raksha Bandhan celebration on the LoC not only strengthens the emotional bond between soldiers and civilians but also acts as a medium to convey the message of peace and love.
It also serves to promote the idea that love and compassion can transcend borders and boundaries.
In Akhnoor sector of J&K, school girls were also pictured tying rakhis on the hands of Army soldiers.
They were even seen applying ‘tilak’ on their foreheads and offering prayers for them.
At the International Border in the Samba sector of Jammu, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel celebrated Raksha Bandhan with a group of school children.
The school girls, clad in their best and brightest apparels, were seen tying the thread of sibling love and bonding on the hands of the BSF personnel.
At Udhampur, a group of school girls came forward and celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).