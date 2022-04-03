Ramadhan begins with religious fervour across J&K

People could be seen making purchases including that of fruits while the demand for mutton and poultry items has also witnessed a sharp increase since the last few days.

In the summer capital Srinagar, many of the restaurants, roadside tea stalls and vendors selling eatables were closed on Sunday on the first day of Ramadhan.

The markets in city centre Lal Chowk could be seen bustling with shoppers . Mehraj-ud-din, a fruit vendor on the busy Residency Road said the different varieties of dates and fruits were in demand this Ramadhan. “

It is quite good to see that people are making purchases which will provide a boost to business. The demand for fruits especially watermelons like every year is quite high this Ramadhan as well” said Mehraj.