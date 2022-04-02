Ramadhan to be observed from today

Srinagar: The holy month of Ramadhan will begin on Sunday, April 3 in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The announcement was made by J&K Grand Mufti after the moon was sighted on Saturday evening.

The Grand Mufti told the media that moon sightings have been reported from various places of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that “we have received ample testimonies of moon sightings and now we are confirming that Ramadhan will start from Sunday”.