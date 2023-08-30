RAMBAN FIRE INCIDENT | Woman, 2 minor daughters charred to death

Ramban: A woman and her two minor daughters were charred to death while two other persons, including a woman, sustained burn injuries in Hammer Dhok in Ramban district late Wednesday evening.

Officials said that three people died and two others were injured in a blaze that broke out at a cluster of temporary huts in Hammer Gali, Dhok in Panchayat Bingara of Ukhral tehsil in Ramban district.

SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma said, “Three temporary huts caught fire in village Bingara at Hammer Dhok. Three persons have died and two are being shifted to PHC Ukhral in critical condition.”

She said that a police team reached the spot.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam said that a medical team from PHC Ukhral had reached the spot