Ramban tunnel collapse: Experts call for replacing detonators with autostem safety cartridge

Jammu: Realising the danger of detonators’ use in road and tunnel constructions, demand to replace it with environment-friendly and safe alternatives like ‘autostem safety cartridge’ is growing, following the collapse of a part of tunnel at Khooni Nallah on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway consuming 10 precious lives.

The issue is debated by the security experts as well, while linking it with ‘national security.’

The danger to the lives of commuters is also a main concern for the authorities in a landslide prone zone like Ramban-Banihal stretch of Srinagar Jammu National Highway. The landslides and shooting stones become a serious threat amid ongoing widening work.