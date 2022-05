Ramban: A day after the incident of collapse of a part of the audit tunnel in Ramban district, Police on Saturday registered an FIR in this connection.

As per Police officials, “Police have registered a case FIR no-56 of 2022 under section 287, 304-A 336 and 337 of the IPC against the construction company at Police Station Ramsu and investigation has started".

"However, no one was arrested in connection so far,” Police added.