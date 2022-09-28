Ramban’s poor students suffer due to decades of indifference

Banihal: The severe shortage of staff and school buildings in government schools of Ramban district is not being solved for decades due to which the education system in hundreds of government schools filled with poor students in this hilly district has been badly affected.

The Education Department is continuously failing to solve the issue of the shortage of teaching staff and school buildings in the Ramban district.

More than 50 percent of posts of teaching staff including lecturers, masters, teachers, and principals are lying vacant and dozens of government schools face a space shortage.