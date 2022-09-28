Ramban’s poor students suffer due to decades of indifference

Banihal: The severe shortage of staff and school buildings in government schools of Ramban district is not being solved for decades due to which the education system in hundreds of government schools filled with poor students in this hilly district has been badly affected.
The Education Department is continuously failing to solve the issue of the shortage of teaching staff and school buildings in the Ramban district.
More than 50 percent of posts of teaching staff including lecturers, masters, teachers, and principals are lying vacant and dozens of government schools face a space shortage.
Government High School Hinjhal Dooligam in Banihal, located at a distance of about 6 km from Banihal town, was upgraded to a high school in the year 2013.
However, since then, this high school in a heavily-populated area is suffering from a shortage of teaching staff.
Around 250 students including 150 girls study in the school.
Many parents and students studying in GHS Hinjhal said that the future of the children belonging to poor families studying here was being played with and despite requests for years, the issue of shortage of teachers was being ignored and not resolved.
They said that only five teachers were appointed for over 250 students and seven posts of masters and a post of a teacher were continuously lying vacant.
They said that after a long time, the vacant post of the headmaster had been filled but the Education Department had been completely silent about filling the seven vacant posts of the teaching staff.
CEO Ramban Dev Anand said that the Chief Secretary recently approved rationalisation of the 30:1 pupil-teacher ratio.
He said for the implementation of rationalisation within the complex, committees within the complex had been framed comprising a principal of the school and headmasters and others falling under the complex.
Anand said several schools had been given staff within the complex and they were working on more adjustments within the complex to overcome a staff shortage in high, higher secondary, and middle schools.
He said that during the past few months, 49 headmasters, 12 principals, and around 25 masters had been posted in schools facing a staff shortage.
Anand said that the education standard in Ramban district was improving under rationalisation scheme within the complex.