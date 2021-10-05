Rana to meet Farooq Abdullah today

Srinagar: National Conference Jammu provincial president Devender Singh Rana is scheduled to meet party president Dr Farooq Abdullah here on Wednesday morning. He is also scheduled to meet NC vice president Omar Abdullah.

The meeting is likely to take place at 11:30 am. The meeting will be held following Rana's return to Jammu on Tuesday evening after meeting the Central leaders in New Delhi.

Former minister and NC leader Surjit Singh Salathia is also likely to accompany Rana for Wednesday's meeting.

Sources said Rana would insist on quitting provincial president’s post, which, it is believed paves the way for his next step. There are widespread speculations that Rana would be joining the BJP next week.