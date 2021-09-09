Range Officer Grade-I Forest Territorial Post| High Court stays CAT order, asks PSC not to finalize selection

As against this, the petitioners contended that a number of surveys show that the average height of female is less than average height of male in J&K and therefore, treating “unequals as equals” violates Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India.

In its order the CAT had ruled that “it is policy of the Government to fix physical and other parameters as qualifying standards for a highly competitive selection process for post like the J&K (sic)”.

Subsequently in its order of July 12, the CAT asked PSC to conduct the exercise of height measurement and the tests mentioned in the advertisement notice and thereafter prepare the final select list of candidates who fulfill all the eligibility criteria mentioned in the advertisement notice.

In their plea before the High Court, the female candidates through senior counsel Salman Khursheed who appeared through virtual mode contended that the Tribunal has not appreciated the contentions raised by the petitioners in their true and correct perspective, thereby resulting in violation of the rights guaranteed to them under the Constitution.

The senior counsel argued that the rule making power vested with the Legislature is to be exercised within the circumference of the scheme enshrined in the Constitution and that the power cannot allowed to be exercised in a manner to qualify to be unreasonable and of the nature of perpetuating the inequality on the basis of physical standard—the stand of height.