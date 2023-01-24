Rare bird sightings in Wular renew optimism for its restoration

Bandipora: A group of rare migrant and vulnerable species of Long-Tailed Ducks (Clangula hyemalis) last seen in Hokersar Lake in 1939, have been seen wading through the waters of Wular Lake in north Kashmir after 83 years.

The rare sighting has enthralled bird watchers as restoration authorities celebrate the feat silently.

“Along with the Long-Tailed Duck, Common Pochard, Red-Crested Pochard, Common Shelduck, Ruddy Shelduck, and other birds which share Wular Lake's habitat, have been sighted after long,” Wular Conservation and Management Authorities (WUCMA) said in a statement issued here. “Much to the delight of Ornithologists, the eco-restoration of Wular Lake has created a ray of hope, as a record number of migratory birds have visited Wular Lake this year."