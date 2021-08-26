Rare Haemophilia disorder| Funds galore, patients still fear disability

Srinagar: Mohsin (name changed) is an ambitious 22-year old young man, who has desperately waited for an admission to a college.

An entrance exam that could have helped him get into his dream institution is scheduled by the end of this month. However Mohsin is likely to lose this chance due to the apathy of the health department. This neglect may end up him losing his arm as well.

Mohsin suffers from Von Willebrand disease, a rare disease due to which his blood does not clot properly. He gets frequent bleeding in joints and this has made his life nearly confined to a particular safety schedule. A clotting factor can help him and many others like him recover from a bleeding episode and save their limbs and other organs from disability. But the factor, as per the Haemophilia society of Kashmir, is unavailable for the past three months at Kashmir's only Haemophilia Centre located at SMHS Hospital, where it was being provided.