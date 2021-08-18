Rasm-e-Chahrum of Mian Bashir observed

“A man of profound knowledge, superior integrity and unparalleled dynamism, he was deeply concerned about the socio-political and economic emancipation of our Gujjar brethren. His contribution towards the uplift of marginalized, and underprivileged sections of our society particularly Gujjars will inspire many in the future as well,” he said.

He said: “Baba Ji had made peace building his lifelong mission. His efforts towards strengthening the bonds of amity, and brotherhood among different sections of society in J&K will be remembered for all the times to come.”

Omar Abdullah said: “During his lifetime, Baba Ji carried forward the valuable heirloom of traditions, which were handed over to him from generation after generation. On his demise, I pay my earnest tributes to his departed soul and pray to Almighty Allah to grant him highest echelons in Jannat and much needed patience to the bereaved family members, particularly Mian Altaf, Mian Sarfaraz and millions of his followers to bear the irreparable loss.”

While interacting with the visiting party members, Mian Altaf expressed gratitude to the visiting party colleagues, and numerous workers, delegates and functionaries for their condolence messages and consoling words.

Later the NC Vice President paid obeisance at the Baba Ji’s final resting place, where he also offered a Chaddar and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Earlier YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar also visited Baba Nagri and offered fateha. He expressed condolences with Mian Altaf, Meher Ali and the family.

Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir also visited the house of the bereaved and conveyed deepest condolences to the family.

JKPCC President was accompanied by various party leaders, who also joined him in paying tributes to the deceased leader.

JKPCC President spent some time with the bereaved family and expressed solidarity with them.

Congress leaders shared the grief with Mian Altaf and prayed for eternal peace to departed soul.

On this occasion, JKPCC President hailed the great contributions of the deceased towards the uplift of poor and downtrodden sections of the people, whose teachings and guidance, he said, shall continue to inspire the generations.

JKPCC General Secretary Surinder Singh, DCC President Ganderbal other youth leaders of the district were among others accompanying the JKPCC President.