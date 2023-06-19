Ravi Sinha appointed new RAW Secretary

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday appointed Ravi Sinha, a 1988 Indian Police Service (IPS) officer as the new Secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

The government in its order said, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ravi Sinha, IPS (CG:88), PSO, Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat (SR) as Secretary, Research & Analysis Wing vice Shri Samant Kumar Goel, IPS (PB:84) on completion of his tenure on 30.06.2023 for a tenure of 2 years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier."