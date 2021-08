Kangan: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K President Ravinder Raina on Tuesday visited Baba Nagri, Wangath here, to offer condolences to senior National Conference leader and former minister Mian Altaf Ahmed on the demise of his father and renowned religious and political leader Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi.

Raina met Mian Altaf and expressed sympathy with their family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.