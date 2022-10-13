RDD PROJECTS, SCHEMES REVIEWED | Increase women entrepreneurship, prefer SHGs in procurement: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday reviewed the status of projects and schemes of the Rural Development Department (RDD) during a high-level meeting at the civil secretariat.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG directed the officers to give preference to Self-Help Groups in procurement to increase women entrepreneurship and to harness the tremendous potential of the villages for building a strong foundation of Aatma Nirbhar J&K.

“We are determined to break free rural areas of the shackles of under-development and make them self-reliant. The administration at all levels should work with dedication, determination, and faith to resolve the bottlenecks and transform the face of rural J&K,” the LG said. “While implementing various schemes, we must adopt the common approach for effective execution. Our efforts should be aimed at the creation of a strong rural economy that offers employment opportunities, generates more income for the rural families, and creates wealth for everyone.”

He said that senior officers should ensure that the employment and livelihood generation schemes were being implemented effectively on the ground and utilise resources for skilling and capacity building of the members of Self-Help Groups.