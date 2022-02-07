RE-OPENING EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTES | ‘Will consider if COVID situation improves in next 2 weeks’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the government will deliberate on reopening schools and colleges if the COVID-19 situation improves in the coming 10 to 15 days in J&K.
The LG was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Polo View in Srinagar and said the Omicron-led Third Wave of COVID-19 hit J&K but was now receding gradually.
“I hope in the next 10 to 15 days we will deliberate on reopening of schools and colleges if COVID-19 situation improves in J&K,” the LG told reporters.
LG Sinha further hailed and congratulated the doctors and paramedical staff for putting in their efforts in fighting the Third Wave of COVID-19. “The doctors and other staff have jointly worked hard in fighting COVID-19 situation and IN taking up the task of vaccination as well,” he said.
Notably, all the educational institutions were closed in March 2020 in view of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The closure of schools continued for almost one complete academic year.
Later in 2021, the government started reopening educational institutions in a phased manner. However, the institutions were again closed after J&K was hit by 2nd wave of COVID-19.
The government issued guidelines on January 9 this year wherein all the schools, colleges, polytechnics, coaching centres and ITIs were ordered to adopt an online mode of offering education till further orders.
The guidelines were issued by the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction after the fresh daily COVID cases breached 600-mark in Jammu and Kashmir.
Recently, the J&K government on Sunday allowed the coaching centres offering coaching to students for civil services and other competitive exams to start offline classes with 50 per cent attendance of students.