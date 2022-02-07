RE-OPENING EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTES | ‘Will consider if COVID situation improves in next 2 weeks’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the government will deliberate on reopening schools and colleges if the COVID-19 situation improves in the coming 10 to 15 days in J&K.

The LG was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Polo View in Srinagar and said the Omicron-led Third Wave of COVID-19 hit J&K but was now receding gradually.