Re-registration of outside vehicles: HC seeks govt response on contempt plea

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Commissioner Secretary Transport department and others on a contempt plea filed against the fresh circular on re-registration of the vehicles with outside number.

The petition alleged that the circular issued on June 10 regarding re-registration of the vehicles with outside number and levying token tax on them in Jammu and Kashmir amounted to the contempt of the court.

While issuing the notice, a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sanjay Dhar observed that the statement of facts, filed by the Transport department, did not reveal the provision under which the government could realize tax again on a motor vehicle upon which a life time tax was already paid in a different state.