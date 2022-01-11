Ready with action plan for COVID mitigation: DC Srinagar

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Assad on Tuesday said that authorities have already chalked out a backup plan to meet any eventuality arising out of the increasing cases of COVID19 positive cases.
He added that the District Administration Srinagar has also intensified its efforts to implement COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB) in the district.
“The number of people in any gathering has already been notified as not exceeding 25 persons while people found without facemasks at public places are being penalised,” the DC said.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, DC Srinagar said that other preventive measures put in place also include directions to educational institutions and coaching centres to switch to online teaching mode.
“District administration has already taken sufficient measures to avoid or minimise the predicted third wave of the virus. The directions passed in this regard are being implemented on the ground,” he added. He informed that hospitals have also been directed to adhere to COVID19 CAB at outdoor patient care (OPD).
“The vaccination for the age group of 15 to 18 is also in full swing,” the DC said.
“The special teams have been set up to conduct surprise checks of markets and other public places. The teams impose fine on person not wearing facemasks,” he said.
Speaking about the preparedness of the authorities to meet any eventuality, the DC said that “backup plans have been formulated and scores of volunteers are ready to extend their services in case of need.”
“We have paramedical and other relevant trained youngsters. They are just a call away as authorities have already chalked out a backup plan to meet any eventuality,” he said.
Underlining the importance of CAB, the DC said that following proper COVID protocols should become a routine habit for people and said we should not resort to behaviour that facilitates transmission.
The DC said that the district administration has held several meetings with religious heads and trader bodies and others in an effort to garner cooperation in implementation and adherence to SoPs.
“As per health agencies, the third wave of the virus is imminent and we all need to be careful at this stage and adhere to COVID19 safety guidelines,” he said.
“COVID19 safety guidelines including wearing a facemask, maintaining social distancing are not a teacher-classroom session. This is not something that the district administration will impose on each individual. But we all have to take and perform responsibility and follow protocol in letter and spirit,” the DC said.
“It shall be our alertness in terms of dealing with the COVID19 situation whether we want to invite the third wave on our own or want to fight this pandemic as a responsible citizen,” he said urging people to follow COVID19 safety guidelines in letter and spirit.
Meanwhile, an official statement issued here said in wake of the present COVID-19 situation, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad Tuesday chaired a meeting of senior health functionaries and Senior Officers of District Administration to draw an Action Plan to tackle and mitigate the 3rd wave of COVID-19.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Hanief Balkhi, SDM East/ Incharge Nodal Officer Covid-19, Owais Mushtaq, CMO, Dr Jameel, Nodal officers from CD Hospital,
Dr Navid Nazir, Dr Saleem, Dr Irfan, besides Deputy CMO, ZMOs and other concerned were present in the meeting.
During the meeting, a threadbare discussion was held to formulate a comprehensive action plan to prevent the spread of infection of the deadly coronavirus and ensure better management of available resources.
Some medical experts emphasised on utilization of services of final year MBBS students and ISM Doctors if required at any point of time for providing services like teleconsultation and monitoring of mild COVID cases after due orientation by faculty to reduce the workload on existing system engaged in COVID duty and provide boost to efforts of triaging.
Some senior doctors also suggested suspending OPD services except of emergency nature in all government hospitals till the positivity rate is declined so that up to mark COVID care services are ensured.
With regard to keeping adequate backup of staff, the meeting stressed on pressing Red Cross Volunteers on service by giving them proper patient handling training.
One of the Doctors also suggested that a strict referral policy should be adopted to lessen the pressure on Tertiary care Hospitals for effective COVID care mitigation and management. Besides, a Referral Control Room will also be established for effective and prompt monitoring of patient referral is managed.
Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner stressed upon all to work with added zeal and dedication to deal with any exigent situation arising due to COVID-19. He also urged for better cooperation between line departments to beat the imminent surge of COVID-19 cases in the district.