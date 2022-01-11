Ready with action plan for COVID mitigation: DC Srinagar

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Assad on Tuesday said that authorities have already chalked out a backup plan to meet any eventuality arising out of the increasing cases of COVID19 positive cases.

He added that the District Administration Srinagar has also intensified its efforts to implement COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB) in the district.

“The number of people in any gathering has already been notified as not exceeding 25 persons while people found without facemasks at public places are being penalised,” the DC said.