Real Estate initiatives not to effect demographic changes in J&K: LG Sinha

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT NOT TO SNATCH LAND, JOBS OF LOCALS

When asked about the assertions of various political parties that the industries making investment in real estate would snatch away both land and jobs from the locals who would have to play second fiddle to the outsiders, LG Sinha said, “I dismiss all these speculations completely. A comparison will clearly reveal that in all hydropower, railways or National Highway (NHIDCL) projects underway here (in J&K), the number of locals employed is much more than in any other state. The ratio of local employment is the maximum here. However in case of skilled jobs, only skilled persons are required and this ratio may be skewed. But if you’ve to complete the projects, you need skilled people and there can be no alternative to this. We’ve all the data with us on this account. Hence the allegations are baseless and I completely reject them.”

Following real estate investment, will a Sainik Colony – a Housing Society for the retired and serving personnel of army and Central Para Military Forces, on the pattern of the one existing in Jammu, come up in Kashmir as was earlier mooted by previous governments yet was shelved after stiff opposition to it?

LG Sinha’s response to this question was affirmative. He hinted that the efforts were underway in this connection. “Woh Sukhad Din Aap Jald Dekhein Aisa Prayaytan Aapko Bahut Se Parinaamon Mein Dikhai Padega (Efforts underway will make it happen so that you’re able to witness that joyous day soon),” he replied.