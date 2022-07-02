REALIGNMENT OF HIGHWAY | NHAI works on projects to bypass treacherous slides

Ramban: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) through National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has undertaken construction of tunnels, viaducts at identified sliding slips or zones between Nashri and Banihal stretch of Srinagar Jammu National Highway in Ramban district.

According to officials, the entire exercise is aimed at addressing the problem of frequent closure of Srinagar Jammu National Highway – crucial link between Kashmir and rest of the country, due to landslides, shooting stones in inclement weather conditions.

In Udhampur-Ramban section of NH-44 in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir under residual NHDP (National Highway Development Project) through an Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC), NHAI has started construction work of tunnels viaducts. For this purpose, the NHAI has also realigned its projects.