Realising their stakes in peace, people helped bring local terror recruitment down: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Sunday said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had realised that they have a major stake in a peaceful environment in the region and helped bring down the recruitment of terrorist organisations.
Speaking on the sidelines of the ‘Kashmir Marathon 2022’ organised by J&K Police in Srinagar, the DGP said that the terror groups were facing a leadership crisis as security forces had smashed them and killed 40 Pakistani terrorists in the year 2022.
“The structure of the terrorist organisations has been destroyed and their leadership has been smashed. The Pakistan agencies always want to keep command of outfits like Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad with Pakistan-origin terrorists so that they could directly control the violence from across,” Singh said. “In successful operations during this year so far about 40 foreign terrorists were killed”
He said Pakistan was still trying to infiltrate more terrorists into Kashmir and some of these attempts had been successful.
“Ahead of snowfall they will try to push more but the counter-infiltration grid is alert,” Singh said. “Those active are on the radar of the Police and security forces and they are being tracked.”
He said that compared to previous years, this year's infiltration had shown a decline. “No doubt very few successful attempts were reported and we have tracked them,” Singh said. “Till passes don’t get blocked because of snow, chances of infiltration are there but we are here to deal with it.” Giving credit to the people for a peaceful environment, he said local recruitment had come down significantly.
“Now there is no stone pelting as people and have understood the futility of these things,” he said adding that youth have chosen to stay away from these things.
Singh said youth were shaping their future now and that was a happy feeling. He said that in a few operations, dozens of ready-to-use IEDs were seized but at a few places, terrorists managed to explode them in the Jammu region where casualties and loss of property were caused. Singh said ready-to-use IEDs were aimed at inflicting maximum damage to forces and less to militants.
“These IEDs are low cost for terrorists. Pakistan and its agencies are making efforts to continue terrorist strikes in J&K by using such IEDs,” he said. “We have been successful to a great extent to seize such IEDs to save loss of life and property. But it is a trend of Pakistan and its agencies to send such IEDs here to cause damage to the life and prosperity to get success in their nefarious designs.”