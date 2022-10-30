Realising their stakes in peace, people helped bring local terror recruitment down: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Sunday said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had realised that they have a major stake in a peaceful environment in the region and helped bring down the recruitment of terrorist organisations.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ‘Kashmir Marathon 2022’ organised by J&K Police in Srinagar, the DGP said that the terror groups were facing a leadership crisis as security forces had smashed them and killed 40 Pakistani terrorists in the year 2022.

“The structure of the terrorist organisations has been destroyed and their leadership has been smashed. The Pakistan agencies always want to keep command of outfits like Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad with Pakistan-origin terrorists so that they could directly control the violence from across,” Singh said. “In successful operations during this year so far about 40 foreign terrorists were killed”