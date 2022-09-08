REALITY CHECK | Srinagar hospitals lack sanitation facilities

The heads of the institutions have been instructed to ensure that the hospitals have availability of closed drainage besides keeping a check if there is any open drain on the hospital premises.

“The basic problem is that the drainage system was constructed some 20 years ago and kept uncovered. What can a medical superintendent or any head of the hospital do about it,” said a senior doctor at G B Pant Hospital.

Referring to the recent guidelines for closed drains in the hospitals, the doctor said that the repairs were not to be done by the hospital authorities but they had to only inspect the institution and submit a detailed report to the government.

“The report will go through a long process. The government has to sanction funds for the repairs at the hospitals. Estimates will be prepared by the concerned executing agency followed by the issuance of tenders and participation of contractors in tenders,” the doctor said.

“The work will be started after the tenders are opened by the concerned agency. It will take its own time and hospital authorities can’t do anything about it.”

Medical Superintendent G B Pant Hospital Dr Nazir Ahmad Choudhary told Greater Kashmir that the hospitals had open drains and complaints about unhygienic washrooms and toilets were received as well.

“But it is good that an initiative has been taken by the government wherein all the drains within the hospitals will be closed and other issues addressed as well,” he said.

Dr Choudhary said that the hospital authorities press the sanitation staff daily to clean the toilets and washrooms besides cleaning drains as well.

Deputy Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital Dr Muzaffar Jan, who is looking after the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, said the hospital had a closed drainage system while the toilet blocks and washrooms were cleaned daily.

“The government recently conducted an inspection of the hospital and open drains were not found within the hospital premises,” he said.

However, Dar Jan acknowledged the presence of rats inside the wards and said he had received such complaints from the employees too.

“We fail to control the movement of rats in small hospitals and SMHS is a big institute and we can face such issues here. However, regular treatment is done to get rid of rats inside the hospital,” he said.