Reaping a Harvest | Hustle and bustle returns to Asia’s second largest fruit mandi

Sopore: After a lull, hustle and bustle has returned to Asia’s second largest fruit mandi - Sopore fruit mandi with trucks loaded with varieties of fruit leaving for multiple destinations across the country.

The farmers are optimistic about fetching handsome rates for their fruit varieties when compared to the previous years.

“We expect that we will earn at least 25 percent more than last year,” a group of fruit growers said.

The fruit growers said that almost every day around 100 trucks leave from the Sopore fruit mandi for their next destination.

“The number will go up in the coming days,” said Ubaid Ahmad, a fruit dealer. “We are receiving fruit varieties of high-density plants like Gala this time and the rates are good in the mandi.”

The dealers here buy Gala for Rs 800 to Rs 900 per box while the Italy variety is priced at over Rs 1000 at the mandi.

Even one box of pear here is being sold at around Rs 1000.

The early American varieties are fetching around Rs 450 per small box.