Reasi Encounter | Terrorist’s body retrieved; search operation continues

Rajouri: Security forces Tuesday retrieved the body of the terrorist, killed during the encounter in Tuli village area of Reasi district, along with arms and ammunition.

The encounter had started on Monday after forces cordoned a house in Upper Tuli area of Reasi district following an input about the presence of two terrorists inside a house.

However, an intense search operation continued to hunt down the second terrorist, believed to be hiding in the area.

“Intense searches have been launched and a cordon has been expanded to at least five more villages to track the second terrorist, who is believed to have managed to escape from the encounter site,” official said.

The army, in its official statement, said, “A hardcore terrorist was eliminated in a joint operation by the Indian Army and J&K Police.”

On Monday evening, the terrorists hiding inside fired at security forces who retaliated and the gunfight erupted. Exchange of fire continued for hours and one terrorist was eliminated late Monday evening.