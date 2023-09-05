Reasi Encounter | Terrorist’s body retrieved; search operation continues

Rajouri: Security forces Tuesday retrieved the body of the terrorist, killed during the encounter in Tuli village area of Reasi district, along with arms and ammunition.
The encounter had started on Monday after forces cordoned a house in Upper Tuli area of Reasi district following an input about the presence of two terrorists inside a house.
However, an intense search operation continued to hunt down the second terrorist, believed to be hiding in the area.
“Intense searches have been launched and a cordon has been expanded to at least five more villages to track the second terrorist, who is believed to have managed to escape from the encounter site,” official said.
The army, in its official statement, said, “A hardcore terrorist was eliminated in a joint operation by the Indian Army and J&K Police.”
On Monday evening, the terrorists hiding inside fired at security forces who retaliated and the gunfight erupted. Exchange of fire continued for hours and one terrorist was eliminated late Monday evening.
“Intermittent firing as well as some loud explosions were heard from the encounter site during the intervening night of September 4 and 5 and even in the wee hours on Tuesday,” official sources said.
They said that on Tuesday morning, a search was conducted in the house after guns fell silent and body of one neutralised terrorist was retrieved. “Besides arms, ammunition and other eatables he was carrying, were recovered,” they added.
“The second terrorist, who was believed to be present in the house when the gunfight started, seemingly has managed to escape from the site of the encounter,” official sources said.
“Cordon and intense search operations are going on in almost five to six villages in the area to track the second terrorist who managed to escape from the encounter site,” they said.
Indian Army, in an official statement, said that it, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police, Special Operation Group had been “continuing relentless operations in Jungle areas of Reasi district.”
“Joint operation was launched based on specific information about the presence of two armed terrorists. Dynamic CT grid was established with extensive deployment in the area of responsibility,” said PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, in an official statement.
Based on the intelligence, the Indian Army and J&K police launched a swift operation in Kalaban area in Reasi district and the terrorists trapped inside the cordoned house opened fire on the security personnel deployed outside, he said.
“In the ensuing heavy fire fight, one terrorist was neutralized. A detailed search of the house and the surrounding areas, after the encounter, resulted in the recovery of one terrorist body along with other war like stores to include one AK series assault rifle with magazines,” Lt Col Bartwal said.
“Search operation is in progress. The presence of these heavily armed terrorists in the hinterland indicates sustained attempts by inimical forces to destabilize the SPPR (South of Pir Panjal region),” he added.