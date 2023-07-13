Receives rousing welcome from Indian diaspora

Paris [France]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived at Paris on Thursday afternoon received a rousing welcome from Indian diaspora in Paris.

They accorded a warm welcomed to PM Modi while raising slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vandey Matram.” Many were seen clicking selfies with the prime minister while some sang songs and presented gifts to PM Modi.

It was a show of unity in diversity in Paris as people from different faiths and different walks of life had thronged at the hotel to shower love on PM Modi.

An Indian woman dedicated a song for PM Modi and she even got emotional while clicking a selfie with the prime minister.

After PM Modi’s landing, MEA spokesperson Bagchi in a video message said that PM Narendra Modi has just touched down on his visit to France.