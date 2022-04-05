Recent attacks show sign of frustration in militant groups: Dilbag Singh

Srinagar: Terming the targetted attacks as sign of frustration of terror groups, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said the recent attacks on civilians in the Union Territory have been orchestrated by Pakistan.

Talking to newsmen on the sidelines of the wreath laying ceremony of Head Constable of Central Reserve Police Force here, Singh said attacks will not deter the security forces in ensuring a peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir.

The CRPF trooper was killed on Monday in militant attack in Maisuma area of city while as in two other incidents on Monday, two non-local labourers were injured in a terror attack in Pulwama while a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper was injured in a similar attack in Shopian.