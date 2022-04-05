Recent attacks show sign of frustration in militant groups: Dilbag Singh

Srinagar: Terming the targetted attacks as sign of frustration of terror groups, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said the recent attacks on civilians in the Union Territory have been orchestrated by Pakistan.
Talking to newsmen on the sidelines of the wreath laying ceremony of Head Constable of Central Reserve Police Force here, Singh said attacks will not deter the security forces in ensuring a peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir.
The CRPF trooper was killed on Monday in militant attack in Maisuma area of city while as in two other incidents on Monday, two non-local labourers were injured in a terror attack in Pulwama while a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper was injured in a similar attack in Shopian.
"These acts are simply due to the frustration of terror groups and diktats from their masters sitting in Pakistan,” DGP said, adding that such acts will not be tolerated and action against the perpetrators will be taken in due course of time.
J&K Police Chief said that these attacks are highly commendable and have been even condemned by civil society
He said that J&K Police, CRPF, Army and other security agencies are discharging their responsibilities. “We pay our respects to our slain colleague and our best wishes for the injured colleague for speedy recovery," he said.
He termed other incidents in which migrant labourers were attacked and a minority community member was targeted are signs of barbaric and beastly acts. J&K DGP said security forces have responded proportionately to the increased activity of over ground workers (OGW) of the terror groups.
He said OGW presence has always been there. “When their presence increases, the action by police and security forces also increases accordingly,” he said adding that security forces have eliminated 42 terrorists in the last three months and a higher number of OGWs have been booked as per law.