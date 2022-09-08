Recollecting the story of how Khan became Kaul

New Delhi: The autobiography of Dr Upendra Kaul, renowned cardiologist was released by former Member of Parliament Dr Karan Singh at India International Centre in New Delhi.
“Kashmir is beautiful and beguiling and the tragedy that has taken over the Valley since 1947 is heartbreaking,” Dr Singh said at the launch of ‘When the Heart Speaks: Memoirs of a Cardiologist’ (Konark Publishers) by Dr Upendra Kaul.
He said that there was always a sense of fear among Kashmiri Pandits and that was the reason why many of them were not willing to go back to Kashmir despite the government’s support.
Dr Singh said that those Pandits who were still living in Kashmir were those who did not have the resources to get out and they should be taken care of.
He commended the author who is a nationally and internationally recognised cardiologist for penning down his memoir.
Dr Singh said that Dr Kaul was not just a great professional but a great human being and that the love he had for Kashmir and his patients was moving.
Director AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria said Dr Kaul’s experiences were learning for everyone. Terming it a “very readable book with a lot of lessons to learn”, he lauded the author for his phenomenal memory and ensuring that even the minutest details were not skipped.
“The book teaches us the importance of living with your heart and the passion that the medical profession has which is more towards service,” Dr Guleria said. “We all need to remind ourselves of that.”
Dr Upendra Kaul said his book was primarily about Kashmir, his mother Gauri Kaul, and his varied experiences over the last seven decades.
Recollecting his story of how Khan became Kaul and how he chose the medical profession, he said, “My acceptability and recognition by the people of Kashmir came in the 1990s when I was working with AIIMS. People of both communities were affected. The displaced persons pained me and I did whatever I could. That is how Dr Upendra Kaul became Dr U Kaul.”
He spoke about the work that the Gauri Kaul Foundation was doing in remote areas with the help of telemedicine.
Dr Kaul said that the last leg of his journey had been to resume his Khan identity because of which he opened the state-of-art Prasad Joo Khan Heart Centre for poor and needy patients in Pulwama’s Hawal village.
Speaking on Kashmir, he said, “Kashmir is my soul.”
Dr Kaul urged the Kashmiri Pandits to look forward and return to the Valley.
“Nobody can snatch your motherland from you,” he said.
Managing Director, Konark Publishers, K P R Nair said that the book gives a glimpse into the challenging lives of doctors.
“During the making of this book, we couldn’t but be awed by the humble human being that Dr Kaul is. He is always ready to help anyone who is in need, a quality that is rare to spot these days. It was a pleasure to get to see this side of his while making this book. Another reason why I would like to particularly commend Dr Kaul is for the honesty that he has shown while talking about his chosen profession. He has not shied away from talking about the changing patterns of medical ethics and the start of kickbacks seen during his professional life,” he said.
Consulting Editor, NDTV, Nidhi Razdan, who moderated the discussion called Dr Kaul “a great humanitarian” and said she sees him as an inspiration.
Former Chairman Indian Oil Corporation Asad Pathan, Prof Amitabh Mattoo and over 200 persons including colleagues, family members, and friends of Dr Kaul were present on the occasion while many more attended the event via Google Meet.