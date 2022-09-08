Recollecting the story of how Khan became Kaul

New Delhi: The autobiography of Dr Upendra Kaul, renowned cardiologist was released by former Member of Parliament Dr Karan Singh at India International Centre in New Delhi.

“Kashmir is beautiful and beguiling and the tragedy that has taken over the Valley since 1947 is heartbreaking,” Dr Singh said at the launch of ‘When the Heart Speaks: Memoirs of a Cardiologist’ (Konark Publishers) by Dr Upendra Kaul.

He said that there was always a sense of fear among Kashmiri Pandits and that was the reason why many of them were not willing to go back to Kashmir despite the government’s support.