Record-breaking 20.5 lakh tourists visit Kashmir in 8 months

Srinagar: A record-breaking 20.5 lakh tourists, including 3.65 lakh Amarnath yatris, visited Kashmir in the first eight months of this year, drawing visitors from all over the nation to the gorgeous and picturesque Valley.

After three decades, Kashmir is attracting hordes of tourists, and experts say that the golden era of Kashmir tourism when it was a popular destination for visitors, has returned.

A total of 16.84 lakh tourists, including foreign visitors, visited Kashmir till August end of this year, a top Tourism Department official told Greater Kashmir.